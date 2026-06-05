CHIGEE Launches SR-1 | Automotive-Grade 77GHz Radar Built for Motorcycles
Chigee ha annunciato il lancio del radar SR-1, un dispositivo di livello automobilistico progettato per motociclette. Il sistema opera a 77 GHz e include funzioni come rilevamento degli angoli ciechi, assistenza al cambio corsia, avvisi di sorpasso e allarmi per collisioni posteriori. È compatibile con la maggior parte delle moto e può essere installato su diversi modelli. Il sistema è stato sviluppato per migliorare la sicurezza di chi guida motociclette, offrendo una serie di funzionalità di assistenza alla guida.
COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE Universal-fit blind spot detection, lane change assist, overtake alerts and rear collision warning for virtually any bike. SHENZHEN, China, June 5, 2026 PRNewswire — CHIGEE today announced the SR-1 Millimeter-Wave Radar System, a motorcycle-specific rider-assistance device that brings car-grade radar safety to riders on almost any bike. Built around an automotive-grade 77GHz sensor, the SR-1 continuously monitors the area behind and beside the motorcycle, alerting riders to hidden vehicles, unsafe lane changes, risky overtakes and fast-closing traffic. Rather than adapting a car system for two wheels, CHIGEE engineered the SR-1 specifically around how motorcycles move through traffic. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it
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