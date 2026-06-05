bybit eu strengthens european positioning ahead of micar transition

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE VIENNA, June 5, 2026 PRNewswire — As Europe approaches a defining moment for the digital asset industry, Bybit EU continues to build its long-term European presence ahead of the end of the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCAR) transition period on 1 July 2026. The implementation of MiCAR marks one of the most significant regulatory developments in the history of the European crypto industry, establishing a unified framework for crypto-asset services across the European Economic Area (EEA). As the transition period concludes, unauthorized Crypto-Asset Service Providers (CASPs) are expected to complete their wind-down processes in line with guidance from the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA), accelerating the market’s shift toward regulated and locally aligned platforms. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

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