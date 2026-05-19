Casper Ruud torna a partecipare all'Open di Stoccolma organizzato da Bybit, evento che segna la presenza crescente di Bybit EU nei paesi nordici. La sua partecipazione coincide con l'espansione della piattaforma di criptovalute nella regione, che ha annunciato un aumento delle attività e delle iniziative locali. L'edizione di quest'anno si svolge nella capitale svedese, dove Ruud sarà uno dei protagonisti del torneo. La manifestazione si svolge nel mese di maggio e coinvolge vari atleti e partecipanti provenienti da diverse nazioni.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE STOCKHOLM, May 19, 2026 PRNewswire — Casper Ruud is returning to the Bybit Stockholm Open, this time at the center of Bybit EU’s growing Nordic presence. The Norwegian tennis star and defending Stockholm Open champion has confirmed his participation in the 2026 tournament, marking one of the first major moments of Bybit EU’s title sponsorship of the historic ATP 250 event in Stockholm. Widely regarded as one of Scandinavia’s most recognized athletes, Ruud has reached three Grand Slam finals during his career. “Stockholm is a special place for me. Winning here last year was one of the highlights of my season, and I’m excited to come back and defend my title,” said Ruud. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Casper Ruud Returns to Stockholm as Bybit EU Expands Across the Nordics

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