Doosan Robotics ha ampliato la propria presenza in Europa aprendo una nuova filiale a Francoforte. La sede, dotata di uffici e aree di formazione, mira a migliorare le attività di vendita e assistenza sul mercato locale. L'espansione segue l'obiettivo di offrire un supporto più diretto ai clienti europei e di facilitare l'accesso ai servizi dell'azienda nella regione. La nuova struttura si trova in una zona strategica della città e rappresenta un passo importante per l'azienda nel rafforzare la propria presenza nel continente.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE New office enhances localized sales, service, training, and customer support capabilities across Europe FRANKFURT, Germany, May 20, 2026 PRNewswire — Doosan Robotics announced that it has opened an expanded European branch in Frankfurt, Germany, as part of its efforts to accelerate business growth across the region. The opening ceremony, held on May 19, was attended by approximately 200 guests, including key European partners, existing and prospective customers, robotics associations, and local media. In 2024, Doosan Robotics established its European branch and built partnerships with system integrators and distributors in key European markets, including Germany, France, and the Netherlands. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Doosan Robotics Strengthens European Presence with Expanded Frankfurt Branch

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