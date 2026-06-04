Lito Studio is pleased to present When the Tongue is Free, the Hands Learn to Speak, a groupexhibition curated by Damini Yadav that brings together emerging contemporary artists whosepractices engage with labour, care, and the often invisible structures that shape everyday life.The exhibition. 🔗 Leggi su Milanotoday.it

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Setting the Tongue Free

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