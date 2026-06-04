COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE More than 2,000 gathered to see the future of industry AI AOP Health, Boehringer Ingelheim, GSK, Haleon, MSD, Novo Nordisk, Roche, Sanofi, and Sobi among leaders sharing strategies to streamline and connect operations BARCELONA, Spain, June 4, 2026 PRNewswire — At the recent Veeva R&D and Quality Summit Europe held on 28-29 May in Copenhagen, Denmark, Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) showcased its upcoming Veeva Falcon agentic labor platform and new Vault AI innovations. Leaders from across the industry — including AOP Health, Boehringer Ingelheim, GSK, MSD, Novo Nordisk, Roche, and Sanofi — shared their successes and how they are simplifying and standardizing operations and establishing a scalable path for AI. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Veeva Summit Previews Falcon and the Path to Agentic Biopharma

? Vuoi approfondire questa notizia? Condividila sui social o cerca aggiornamenti, video e discussioni correlate. RedditFacebookX Cerca altre news e video

Notizie e thread social correlati

Veeva Announces Falcon, an Agentic Platform and Standard Agents to Deliver Agentic Labor in Drug DevelopmentVeeva ha annunciato Falcon, una piattaforma che utilizza agenti per automatizzare attività nel settore farmaceutico.

/C O R R E C T I O N — Veeva Systems/Veeva Systems ha pubblicato una correzione a un comunicato del 27 maggio 2026 riguardante l’impegno di Teva Pharmaceuticals verso Veeva Vault CRM.

Veeva Summit Previews Falcon and the Path to Agentic BiopharmaAOP Health, Boehringer Ingelheim, GSK, Haleon, MSD, Novo Nordisk, Roche, Sanofi, and Sobi among leaders sharing strategies to streamline and connect operations BARCELONA, Spain, June 4, 2026 ... adnkronos.com

Veeva Systems: Veeva Summit Previews Falcon and the Path to Agentic BiopharmaMore than 2,000 gathered to see the future of industry AI AOP Health, Boehringer Ingelheim, GSK, Haleon, MSD, Novo Nordisk, Roche, Sanofi, and Sobi among leaders sharing strategies to streamline ... finanznachrichten.de