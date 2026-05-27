COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE In the news release, Teva Pharmaceuticals Commits to Veeva Vault CRM, issued 27-May-2026 by Veeva Systems over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that changes have been made. The complete, corrected release follows, with additional details at the end: Agentic CRM with industry-specific AI for deeper customer engagement PLEASANTON, Calif., May 27, 2026 PRNewswire — Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that Teva Pharmaceuticals has committed to Veeva Vault CRM globally. “We are excited to expand our strategic partnership with Veeva by moving to Vault CRM,” said Lavanya Narasimhamurthy, vice president of IT US Commercial and Global Commercial Solutions at Teva. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - /C O R R E C T I O N — Veeva Systems/

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