C O R R E C T I O N — Veeva Systems
Veeva Systems ha pubblicato una correzione a un comunicato del 27 maggio 2026 riguardante l’impegno di Teva Pharmaceuticals verso Veeva Vault CRM. La nota segnala che sono stati apportati modifiche al contenuto originale. La correzione è stata diffusa tramite PR Newswire. Non sono stati forniti dettagli specifici sulle modifiche o sui motivi che le hanno determinate.
COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE In the news release, Teva Pharmaceuticals Commits to Veeva Vault CRM, issued 27-May-2026 by Veeva Systems over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that changes have been made. The complete, corrected release follows, with additional details at the end: Agentic CRM with industry-specific AI for deeper customer engagement PLEASANTON, Calif., May 27, 2026 PRNewswire — Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced that Teva Pharmaceuticals has committed to Veeva Vault CRM globally. “We are excited to expand our strategic partnership with Veeva by moving to Vault CRM,” said Lavanya Narasimhamurthy, vice president of IT US Commercial and Global Commercial Solutions at Teva. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it
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