COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE Veeva Falcon works with Veeva clinical, regulatory, and safety applications to increase speed and lower costs PLEASANTON, Calif., May 27, 2026 PRNewswire — Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV) today announced Veeva Falcon, an agentic platform and standard agents for life sciences’ major drug development processes. Falcon works with Veeva Development Cloud applications in clinical, regulatory, and safety to reduce cost, increase speed, and maintain compliance for biopharmas of all sizes. The initial focus areas are trial master file document intake and quality control, health authority correspondence in regulatory, and safety case triage and intake. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Veeva Announces Falcon, an Agentic Platform and Standard Agents to Deliver Agentic Labor in Drug Development

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