COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE PARIS, June 4, 2026 PRNewswire — TCL, the leading consumer electronics brand, has unveiled its newest monitor lineup at its first-ever dedicated monitor event in Europe, hosted at TCL NXTHOME in Paris this May. The event highlights a range of innovations designed to support better gaming performance and productivity, including TCL’s first OLED+ flagship monitor, alongside advanced QD-Mini LED models. For decades, TCL has been building the technology behind the screen. From CSOT’s cutting-edge panel engineering to proprietary innovations in Mini LED backlighting, the expertise has always been there and so has the commitment to monitors. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - TCL Unveils Expanded Monitor Lineup in Europe, Including its First Flagship OLED+ Monitor

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