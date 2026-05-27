Beelink Unveils Wildcat Lake Lineup Powered by Intel 18A
Beelink ha presentato la linea Wildcat Lake, composta da sistemi desktop compatti alimentati dalla piattaforma Intel 18A. La nuova gamma promette miglioramenti nelle prestazioni, capacità AI e efficienza energetica. La produzione è basata sulla tecnologia di Intel, con sistemi progettati per offrire potenza e compattezza. La linea include diversi modelli, tutti equipaggiati con l’ultima piattaforma di Intel. La presentazione è avvenuta il 27 maggio 2026.
COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE SHENZHEN, China, May 27, 2026 PRNewswire — Beelink has officially introduced its first product lineup based on Intel’s latest Wildcat Lake low-power platform, bringing next-generation performance, AI capabilities and efficiency to compact desktop systems. The new series includes two mini PCs and one NAS-oriented device, making Beelink the first tech brand to deploy Wildcat Lake across multiple product categories. Intel 18A: A Fundamental Leap At the core of the platform is Intel’s advanced 18A process technology. The new node introduces RibbonFET gate-all-around transistors and PowerVia backside power delivery, significantly improving power efficiency, thermal performance, and signal stability compared to previous FinFET-based designs. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it
Intels Best Product in YEARS - Panther Lake Announcement
Notizie e thread social correlati
DREAME unveils full lineup of men’s grooming products at global new product launch event in Silicon ValleyA Silicon Valley si è tenuto un evento di presentazione a livello globale dedicato a una nuova linea di prodotti per la cura maschile.
Intel Arrow Lake: 4 nuovi chip per gaming e lavoroIl 17 marzo si svolgerà la presentazione ufficiale dei nuovi processori Intel Arrow Lake Refresh, annunciata da Robert Hallock.