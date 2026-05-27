beelink unveils wildcat lake lineup powered by intel 18a

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE SHENZHEN, China, May 27, 2026 PRNewswire — Beelink has officially introduced its first product lineup based on Intel’s latest Wildcat Lake low-power platform, bringing next-generation performance, AI capabilities and efficiency to compact desktop systems. The new series includes two mini PCs and one NAS-oriented device, making Beelink the first tech brand to deploy Wildcat Lake across multiple product categories. Intel 18A: A Fundamental Leap At the core of the platform is Intel’s advanced 18A process technology. The new node introduces RibbonFET gate-all-around transistors and PowerVia backside power delivery, significantly improving power efficiency, thermal performance, and signal stability compared to previous FinFET-based designs. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

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