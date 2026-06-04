orangetheory fitness announces expansion into italy

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE The Purpose Brands-owned studio fitness leader is entering the Italian market for the first time, introducing new studio formats and a partnership with a local supplier BOCA RATON, Fla. and WOODBURY, Minn. and ROME, June 4, 2026 PRNewswire — Purpose Brands, the world’s largest and most trusted portfolio of fitness, health, and wellness franchise brands, today announced that Icon Palestre, an Italian fitness management company led by CEO Felice Orsinetti, has secured franchise rights to open four Orangetheory Fitness (OTF) studios in the greater Rome metro area over the next four years. The agreement marks the introduction of Orangetheory to the Italian market. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

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Orangetheory Fitness annuncia l'ingresso nel mercato italianoIl leader nel settore del fitness in palestra, di proprietà di Purpose Brands, fa il suo ingresso nel mercato italiano, introducendo nuovi formati di palestra e una partnership con un fornitore locale ... adnkronos.com

Orangetheory Fitness Announces Expansion into ItalyThe Purpose Brands-owned studio fitness leader is entering the Italian market for the first time, introducing new studio formats and a partnership with a local supplier ... adnkronos.com