CoCo Bubble Tea ha annunciato una partnership strategica con Bubble Bar per sostenere la crescita in diverse città del Benelux. L’accordo riguarda l’espansione del marchio in Belgio e mira a rafforzare la presenza nel mercato europeo. La collaborazione viene comunicata attraverso un comunicato ufficiale e si inserisce nel piano di sviluppo del brand nella regione. La notizia è stata diffusa oggi, con dettagli riguardanti le aree di intervento e i progetti futuri.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE CHARLEROI, Belgium, April 20, 2026 PRNewswire — Leading boba tea brand CoCo Bubble Tea today announced a strategic partnership with Bubble Bar to support its next phase of growth across key cities in the Benelux region. The partnership is designed to deepen CoCo’s localization strategy in Europe by combining product innovation, standardized operations and local market knowledge to deliver a tea experience that resonates with European consumers. Bubble Bar, established in 2014 in Antwerp, is widely regarded as a pioneer of Belgium’s bubble tea scene. “From the beginning, we’ve worked to introduce Belgian consumers to the creativity and quality behind bubble tea.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - CoCo Announces Strategic Partnership in Belgium to Accelerate European Expansion

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