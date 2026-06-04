Leetx Unveils 2026 European Roadshow Bringing Full-Range Industrial Assembly Technology Closer to EU Manufacturers
Leetx ha annunciato un tour europeo nel 2026, con cinque tappe in Germania, Spagna e altri paesi. L’obiettivo è mostrare le tecnologie di assemblaggio industriale complete ai produttori europei. Le date e le location delle fiere non sono ancora state comunicate. La manifestazione si concentrerà su dimostrazioni di prodotti e soluzioni di automazione. Nessun dettaglio sui partecipanti o sulle modalità di partecipazione è stato reso pubblico.
COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE Five-stop trade show roadmap across Germany, Spain and Poland to showcase transducerized tightening, servo pressing, automated screw ing and precision dispensing solutions MUNICH, June 4, 2026 PRNewswire — Leetx, a full-stack supplier of industrial fastening and assembly technology, announced its 2026 European trade show roadmap, with six confirmed appearances spanning Germany, Spain and Poland. The roadshow marks the company’s most concentrated European engagement to date, following its official debut at SchraubTec Stuttgart earlier this year. Leetx 2026 European Roadshow: Already appeared at: ... 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it
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