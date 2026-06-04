COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE Five-stop trade show roadmap across Germany, Spain and Poland to showcase transducerized tightening, servo pressing, automated screw ing and precision dispensing solutions MUNICH, June 4, 2026 PRNewswire — Leetx, a full-stack supplier of industrial fastening and assembly technology, announced its 2026 European trade show roadmap, with six confirmed appearances spanning Germany, Spain and Poland. The roadshow marks the company’s most concentrated European engagement to date, following its official debut at SchraubTec Stuttgart earlier this year. Leetx 2026 European Roadshow: Already appeared at: ... 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Leetx Unveils 2026 European Roadshow, Bringing Full-Range Industrial Assembly Technology Closer to EU Manufacturers

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