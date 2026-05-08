Hisense Unveils XR10 | The Apex of Projector Bringing Cinema Into Every Home

Hisense ha presentato il nuovo proiettore laser XR10, un modello di fascia alta pensato per offrire un'esperienza cinematografica a casa. L'azienda, nota nel settore dell'elettronica di consumo e degli elettrodomestici, ha annunciato questa novità a Qingdao, in Cina, il 8 maggio 2026. Il dispositivo è stato progettato per riprodurre immagini di alta qualità e creare un ambiente di visione simile a quello di un cinema.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE QINGDAO, China, May 8, 2026 PRNewswire — Hisense, a leading brand in global consumer electronics and home appliances, today unveils the XR10, a premium laser projector designed to deliver true cinematic immersion at home. XR10 combines powerful performance with refined design, bringing a big-screen experience into everyday life—whether for movies, gaming, or shared family moments. With 6,000 ANSI lumens, XR10 ensures bright, vivid visuals even in well-lit spaces, so users can enjoy clear, lifelike images from morning news to late-night movies—no need to dim the room. Its industry-widest 0.84–2.0:1...🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

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Hisense unveils XR10 and PX4-Pro laser projectors ahead of CES 2026

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Hisense Unveils XR10: The Apex of Projector, Bringing Cinema Into Every HomeQINGDAO, China, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a leading brand in global consumer electronics and home appliances, today unveils the XR10, a premium laser projector designed to deliver true ... adnkronos.com

Hisense introduce RGB MiniLED evo (a quattro colori) e proiettore laser XR10 al CES 2026Hisense ha annunciato al CES 2026 due novità nel campo dei display di grande formato: il televisore RGB MiniLED 116UXS e il proiettore laser XR10. Entrambi i prodotti segnano un nuovo passo ... hwupgrade.it