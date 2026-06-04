COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE SHANGHAI, June 4, 2026 PRNewswire — On June 3, 2026, HiTHIUM, a leading global energy storage solutions and services provider, exhibited its world’s first 8-hour-native long-duration energy storage (LDES) solution, the?Power 6.9MWh BESS, at SNEC 2026. It also unveiled its new?Cell 650Ah large-capacity energy storage battery and?Power 10+MWh product solution. As global renewable energy installations expand, energy storage duration is rapidly evolving from the traditional 2–3 hours toward 4–8 hours. LDES is playing an increasingly important role in renewable energy integration, grid flexibility and resilience, and the safe, stable operation of power systems. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - HiTHIUM Showcases 8-Hour LDES Solution and New Products at SNEC 2026

? Vuoi approfondire questa notizia? Condividila sui social o cerca aggiornamenti, video e discussioni correlate. RedditFacebookX Cerca altre news e video

Kevin Durant reacts to the 2026 NBA All-Star rosters

Notizie e thread social correlati

SNEC 2026: APsystems Showcases Industry-Leading C&I Energy Storage SolutionsAll'aprile 2026, APsystems ha presentato le sue soluzioni di accumulo energetico per impianti fotovoltaici durante la fiera SNEC a Shanghai.

Rosiwit Showcases Sustainable Innovation at Interclean Amsterdam 2026Durante l'evento Interclean di Amsterdam, in programma nel 2026, un'azienda ha presentato innovazioni sostenibili nel settore delle pulizie.

HiTHIUM Showcases 8-Hour LDES Solution and New Products at SNEC 2026On June 3, 2026, HiTHIUM, a leading global energy storage solutions and services provider, exhibited its world's first 8-hour-native long-duration energy storage (LDES) solution, the ?Power 6.9MWh ... adnkronos.com

HiTHIUM Unveils the World's First 8-Hour-Native Energy Storage Solution for All-Weather Green PowerXIAMEN, China, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At the third Eco-Day, HiTHIUM unveiled the world's first 8-hour-native battery energy storage solution, the ?Power 8 6.9MW/55.2MWh. Built on an 8-hour long ... adnkronos.com