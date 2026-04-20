Rosiwit Showcases Sustainable Innovation at Interclean Amsterdam 2026
Durante l'evento Interclean di Amsterdam, in programma nel 2026, un'azienda ha presentato innovazioni sostenibili nel settore delle pulizie. La manifestazione si svolge ogni anno e attira professionisti da tutto il mondo. La presentazione ha evidenziato prodotti e tecnologie che puntano a ridurre l'impatto ambientale. Nella giornata sono stati mostrati anche nuovi strumenti e soluzioni per le imprese del settore.
COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE AMSTERDAM, April 20, 2026 PRNewswire — At Interclean Amsterdam 2026, Rosiwit, a provider of intelligent cleaning solutions for industrial environments, presented its latest developments in sustainability-driven cleaning technologies and cybersecurity-focused system upgrades. Visitors can find Rosiwit at Hall 7, Stand 7-424. Sustainability at the Core During the event, the company delivered a thematic presentation centered on three areas: environmental responsibility, management efficiency, and employee health and safety. According to Rosiwit, its approach emphasizes mechanical cleaning over chemical dependency, aiming to reduce 30-50% water consumption and minimize the use of cleaning agents.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it
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