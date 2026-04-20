Durante l'evento Interclean di Amsterdam, in programma nel 2026, un'azienda ha presentato innovazioni sostenibili nel settore delle pulizie. La manifestazione si svolge ogni anno e attira professionisti da tutto il mondo. La presentazione ha evidenziato prodotti e tecnologie che puntano a ridurre l'impatto ambientale. Nella giornata sono stati mostrati anche nuovi strumenti e soluzioni per le imprese del settore.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE AMSTERDAM, April 20, 2026 PRNewswire — At Interclean Amsterdam 2026, Rosiwit, a provider of intelligent cleaning solutions for industrial environments, presented its latest developments in sustainability-driven cleaning technologies and cybersecurity-focused system upgrades. Visitors can find Rosiwit at Hall 7, Stand 7-424. Sustainability at the Core During the event, the company delivered a thematic presentation centered on three areas: environmental responsibility, management efficiency, and employee health and safety. According to Rosiwit, its approach emphasizes mechanical cleaning over chemical dependency, aiming to reduce 30-50% water consumption and minimize the use of cleaning agents.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Rosiwit Showcases Sustainable Innovation at Interclean Amsterdam 2026

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