Haier Brings Youth Tennis and Fan Engagement to Roland-Garros 2026 with Clay Court Open and Fans Club Event
Il 2 giugno a Parigi, presso La Faisanderie dello Stade Français, si è svolto l’evento Haier Fans Club. La manifestazione ha coinvolto i tifosi e ha segnato l’inizio di iniziative legate al torneo di tennis su terra battuta di Roland-Garros 2026. Haier, azienda leader nel settore degli elettrodomestici da 17 anni, ha promosso l’appuntamento come parte di un progetto più ampio di coinvolgimento dei fan.
COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE PARIS, June 4, 2026 PRNewswire — Haier, the world’s No.1 major home appliance brand for 17 consecutive years, hosted the Haier Fans Club event on June 2 at La Faisanderie, Stade Français, Paris. As the official partner of Roland-Garros for the fourth consecutive year, the brand also staged the Haier Clay Court Open, a youth tennis tournament for top players aged 12 to 15 from the greater Paris region. Talented junior players from the region competed on clay in a format mirroring the professional game. In a thrilling singles competition, Victor de Bure and Victoria Andrieu emerged victorious and claimed the titles. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it
Segui gli aggiornamenti su Roland Garros.
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