COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE PARIS, June 4, 2026 PRNewswire — Haier, the world’s No.1 major home appliance brand for 17 consecutive years, hosted the Haier Fans Club event on June 2 at La Faisanderie, Stade Français, Paris. As the official partner of Roland-Garros for the fourth consecutive year, the brand also staged the Haier Clay Court Open, a youth tennis tournament for top players aged 12 to 15 from the greater Paris region. Talented junior players from the region competed on clay in a format mirroring the professional game. In a thrilling singles competition, Victor de Bure and Victoria Andrieu emerged victorious and claimed the titles. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

Segui gli aggiornamenti su Roland Garros.

© Corrieretoscano.it - Haier Brings Youth Tennis and Fan Engagement to Roland-Garros 2026 with Clay Court Open and Fans Club Event

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