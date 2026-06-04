COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE GLASGOW, Scotland, June 4, 2026 PRNewswire — New findings from the landmark FLOW trial, presented at the 63rd ERA Congress, show that once-weekly semaglutide significantly improved health-related quality of life in adults with type 2 diabetes (T2D) and chronic kidney disease (CKD), equivalent to around eight additional days in full health per year. The trial previously demonstrated that semaglutide reduced the risk of major kidney disease events by 24% and all-cause mortality by 20% compared with placebo over a median treatment duration of 3.4 years. This new analysis provides complementary patient-centred evidence, showing that the benefits of semaglutide may extend beyond traditional clinical outcomes to how patients feel and function in everyday life. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - ERA Congress: Semaglutide linked to better quality of life in diabetes and kidney disease, FLOW trial shows

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