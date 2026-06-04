COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE SHENZHEN, China, June 4, 2026 PRNewswire — In May 2026, the 4th AGP & DTx Summit concluded successfully in Shenzhen under the theme “Beyond Glucose.” With SIBIONICS serving as a co-organizer, the summit brought together international experts, healthcare professionals, researchers, educators, and patient representatives to discuss how CGM data can move beyond monitoring and create real clinical value. Across the summit, one message was clear: CGM should not be viewed only as a monitoring tool. Its greater value lies in translating glucose data into clinical insight, treatment decisions, and meaningful behavior change. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - AGP & DTx Summit: Digital therapeutics show 0.54% HbA1c reduction as diabetes care moves from monitoring to change

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AGP & DTx Summit: Digital therapeutics show 0.54% HbA1c reduction as diabetes care moves from monitoring to changeIn May 2026, the 4th AGP & DTx Summit concluded successfully in Shenzhen under the theme 'Beyond Glucose.' With SIBIONICS serving as a co-organizer, the summit brought together international experts, ... adnkronos.com

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