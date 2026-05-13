Sibionics ha organizzato il 4° AGP & DTx Summit a Shenzhen, dedicato alle innovazioni nel trattamento del diabete con tecnologie digitali. L'evento ha riunito professionisti del settore, aziende e ricercatori per discutere di strumenti basati sull'intelligenza artificiale e di nuove soluzioni terapeutiche digitali. Durante la conferenza sono state presentate varie iniziative e progetti in corso, con un focus sulle applicazioni cliniche di queste tecnologie.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE SIBIONICS hosts the 4th AGP & DTx Summit in Shenzhen, highlighting the integrated future of CGM, CKM, and AI in diabetes care SHENZHEN, China, May 13, 2026 PRNewswire — SIBIONICS recently hosted the 4th AGP & DTx Summit Forum in Shenzhen, bringing together nearly 300 experts, clinicians, researchers, creators, and industry partners from around the world to discuss the next stage of digital diabetes management. Under the theme “Beyond Glucose: The Integrated Future of CGM, CKM, and AI in Diabetes,” the summit focused on the growing role of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM), continuous ketone monitoring (CKM), digital therapeutics, and artificial intelligence in advancing clinical practice and patient-centered care.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - SIBIONICS hosts the 4th AGP & DTx Summit, spotlighting a new era of AI-powered diabetes management

? Vuoi approfondire questa notizia? Condividila sui social o cerca aggiornamenti, video e discussioni correlate. RedditFacebookX Cerca altre news e video

Notizie correlate

Business & management: la "d'Annunzio" ai vertici della ricerca internazionale con il professor De MassisL’università degli Studi "Gabriele d'Annunzio" ai vertici della ricerca internazionale nel settore Business & Management grazie al contributo...

Eos future summit AI & beyondA Veronafiere il 22 aprile con Eos Solutions e Microsoft si riflette sulla centralità dell’intelligenza artificiale per la competitività delle...