world giving report reveals factors that increase generosity to good causes

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE LONDON, June 3, 2026 PRNewswire — New research from the Charities Aid Foundation (CAF) reveals how people give to good causes in countries around the world and what influences people to be generous. As the leading global study on generosity and civil society, CAF’s World Giving Report uses insights from more than 60,000 people to explore giving across 105 countries. Around the world, 61% of people donated last year, either directly to people in need, to charity, or for religious reasons. This has declined slightly from 64% in 2024. On average, people donated 1% of their income but levels vary. People in Africa give an average of 1. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

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Charities Aid Foundation: World Giving Report reveals factors that increase generosity to good causesNew research from the Charities Aid Foundation (CAF) reveals how people give to good causes in countries around the world and what influences people to be ... finanznachrichten.de