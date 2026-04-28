Hikvision releases 2025 ESG Report advancing sustainability through ‘Tech for Good’

Hikvision ha pubblicato il rapporto ESG 2025, segnando l’ottava volta consecutiva in cui fornisce dati sulla propria sostenibilità. Il documento è stato reso disponibile a fine aprile 2026, e include informazioni su iniziative e risultati raggiunti nel settore ambientale, sociale e di governance. La pubblicazione avviene dopo un percorso continuo di trasparenza, con l’obiettivo di documentare l’impegno dell’azienda in questo ambito.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE HANGZHOU, China, April 28, 2026 PRNewswire — Hikvision has released its 2025 Environmental, Social and Governance Report, marking the eighth consecutive year of transparent sustainability reporting. Guided by its THRIVE sustainability philosophy, the report refined its double materiality assessment, identifying technological innovation, product safety and quality, and cybersecurity as double materiality topics, advancing its sustainable development goals in a systematic manner. Advancing Social Good through AIoT Committed to “Tech for Good,” Hikvision fosters innovation to create positive values. In urban governance, it develops end-to-end monitoring systems to safeguard critical infrastructures, with more than 300 devices and 140 scenario-based solutions for traffic management.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

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Aggiornamenti e dibattiti

Hikvision releases 2024 ESG report, delivering THRIVE for a better futureHANGZHOU, China, April 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hikvision has published its 2024 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report, marking seven consecutive years of sharing its ESG commitments and ... adnkronos.com

Hikvision releases its sixth ESG report, highlighting the commitment to 'Tech for Good'Practicing the ethos of 'Tech for Good', adhering to 'pragmatism', and exploring 'Green' transformation, Hikvision leverages our products to deliver the value of sustainable development, said Huang ... prnewswire.co.uk