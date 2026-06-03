Il debutto di Due Spicci (rinominato My Two Cents a livello internazionale), la nuova serie tv di Zerocalcare, non ha entusiasmato gli abbonati Netflix fuori dall'Italia. La serie tv animata, uscita il 27 maggio, non compare nella Top 10 dei titoli in lingua non inglese più visti della settimana dal 25 al 31 maggio, ottenendo quindi meno di un milione di views (il dato è calcolato con una proporzione tra durata del prodotto e totale delle ore di visualizzazione). Ma la piattaforma di streaming dovrà cercare di capire perché quasi tutte le seconde stagioni delle sue serie tv crollano nei dati sulle visualizzazioni. Dopo A Man on the Inside, Beef, Running Point, anche The Four Season e Come uccidono le brave ragazze sono fortemente calate al debutto della seconda stagione. 🔗 Leggi su Gazzetta.it

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© Gazzetta.it - "The Boroughs", "Ladies First" e "Due forze opposte" i più visti su Netflix

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Ladies First | Official Trailer | Netflix

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