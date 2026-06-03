COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE LONDON, June 3, 2026 PRNewswire — At one of the largest global sporting events, hosted at a leading stadium in Europe, Teamwork Commerce, Adyen, and Miteq powered a premium in-stadium retail environment with a fully integrated commerce solution built to perform under extreme demand. With over 60,000 fans navigating through the venue in a matter of hours, the challenge wasn’t driving traffic, it was handling it. Peak surges require retail infrastructure that can process transactions instantly, reduce queues, and keep fans moving. To meet this demand, Teamwork Commerce, Adyen, and Miteq were selected to deliver a unified retail ecosystem that seamlessly combined RFID infrastructure, point of sale, and payments into a single operational flow. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Powering High-Performance Retail at One of the World’s Largest Sporting Events

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Powering High-Performance Retail at One of the World's Largest Sporting EventsAt one of the largest global sporting events, hosted at a leading stadium in Europe, Teamwork Commerce, Adyen, and Miteq powered a premium in-stadium retail environment with a fully integrated commerc ... adnkronos.com