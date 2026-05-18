Dal 28 maggio al 31 maggio, la 24ª edizione di Prolight + Sound Guangzhou si terrà presso le aree A e B del China Import and Export Fair Complex a Guangzhou, in Cina. Questa fiera rappresenta la più grande manifestazione mondiale nel settore dell'intrattenimento e dell'audio video professionale. La manifestazione si svolgerà nel complesso fieristico, che ospiterà aziende, espositori e professionisti provenienti da vari Paesi. L'evento si inserisce nel calendario annuale di appuntamenti del settore, con una lunga tradizione di incontri e presentazioni di nuove tecnologie.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE GUANGZHOU, China, May 18, 2026 PRNewswire — The 24th edition of Prolight + Sound Guangzhou (PLSG) is set to open on 28 May and will run until 31 May at Areas A and B of the China Import and Export Fair Complex. As the flagship of the Prolight + Sound portfolio, and the world’s largest entertainment and pro AV fair, this year’s show features over 2,200 international exhibitors occupying an expanded 220,000 sqm. Diverse fringe events will deliver immersive product showcases designed to demonstrate cutting-edge breakthroughs, while also attracting new demographics and boosting business opportunities. ... 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Prolight + Sound Guangzhou 2026: the world’s largest entertainment and professional AV fair returns on 28 May

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Prolight + Sound Guangzhou 2026: The World's Largest Stage for Entertainment & PRO AV Industry

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Prolight + Sound Guangzhou 2026: the world's largest entertainment and professional AV fair returns on 28 MayThe 24th edition of Prolight + Sound Guangzhou (PLSG) is set to open on 28 May and will run until 31 May at Areas A and B of the China Import and Export Fair Complex. As the flagship of the Prolight + ... adnkronos.com