shanghai electric reports strong 2025 performance new orders hit record high

Shanghai Electric ha annunciato i risultati finanziari del 2025, con un fatturato di circa 126 miliardi di RMB. L’azienda ha registrato un aumento significativo degli ordini, raggiungendo un picco storico. I dati pubblicati indicano una forte crescita rispetto all’anno precedente. La società ha anche comunicato che gli ordini ricevuti nel corso dell’anno sono stati i più alti mai registrati, rafforzando la sua posizione nel settore.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE SHANGHAI, April 17, 2026 PRNewswire — Shanghai Electric (SEHK: 02727, SSE: 601727) announced its 2025 performance results, reporting revenue of RMB 126.68 billion (USD 18.58 billion), marking a 9.03% year-on-year increase. The net profit attributable to shareholders of the listed company reached RMB 1.206 billion (USD 176.92 million), a surge of 60.37% year-on-year. The total value of new orders received throughout the year amounted to RMB 172.81 billion (USD 25.35 billion), up 12.50% year-on-year, hitting a record high. At the annual results briefing held on April 2 in Hong Kong, Shanghai Electric presented the company’s 2025 performance and key financial data, while engaging with a wide range of institutional investors and analysts on business developments and future plans.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

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Shanghai Electric Reports Strong 2025 Performance, New Orders Hit Record HighShanghai Electric (SEHK: 02727, SSE: 601727) announced its 2025 performance results, reporting revenue of RMB 126.68 billion (USD 18.58 billion), marking a 9.03% year-on-year increase. The net profit ... adnkronos.com

Shanghai Electric Reports Growth in Both Revenue and Profit in 2025 Interim ReportSHANGHAI, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai Electric (SEHK: 2727, SSE: 601727), a global leader in industrial and energy equipment manufacturing, announced its mid-term performance results for ... adnkronos.com