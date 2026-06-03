COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE GUANGZHOU, China, June 3, 2026 PRNewswire — PHNIX, a professional heat pump manufacturer in China, has officially announced that its R290 Residential Air to Water Heat Pump GreenTherm Pro Series has successfully secured the European Radio Equipment Directive (RED) certification from TÜV SÜD. This milestone ensures that the full lineup of GreenTherm Pro complies with the EU’s strict standards for electrical safety, electromagnetic compatibility (EMC), and radio frequency (RF) performance, directly paving the way for European B2B partners to enter the local market seamlessly. Furthermore, the P20 model of GreenTherm Pro has achieved an unprecedented Seasonal Coefficient of Performance (SCOP) of 5. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - PHNIX R290 GreenTherm Pro Air-to-Water Heat Pump Now TÜV SÜD RED Certified, with a SCOP of 5.55 Verified by HLK Stuttgart

? Vuoi approfondire questa notizia? Condividila sui social o cerca aggiornamenti, video e discussioni correlate. RedditFacebookX Cerca altre news e video

The Industry First AI Residential Heat Pump | R290 GreenTherm Pro Monoblock Heat Pump

Notizie e thread social correlati

PHNIX Unveils airMono: The Revolutionary A+++ R290 Indoor Monoblock Heat Pump for Urban RetrofitPHNIX, azienda specializzata nella produzione di pompe di calore, ha annunciato il lancio di airMono, un nuovo modello di pompa di calore monoblocco...

OLED e comfort visivo: tutte le funzioni del Magic 8 Pro AirSul mercato degli smartphone con display OLED, la regolazione della luminosità avviene principalmente tramite la modulazione di larghezza di impulso...

PHNIX R290 GreenTherm Pro Air-to-Water Heat Pump Now TÜV SÜD RED Certified, with a SCOP of 5.55 Verified by HLK StuttgartPHNIX, a professional heat pump manufacturer in China, has officially announced that its R290 Residential Air to Water Heat Pump GreenTherm Pro Series has successfully secured the European Radio Equip ... adnkronos.com

PHNIX ECO-ENERGY SOLUTION: PHNIX Full Model Range of R290 GreenTherm Series Heat Pump For Heating/Cooling+DHW Obtain KeyMark CertificationGUANGZHOU, China, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Being the spotlight in the heat pump industry, all models of PHNIX R290 heat pump - GreenTherm Series have earned KeyMark certification. It is worth ... finanznachrichten.de