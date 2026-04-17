PHNIX, azienda specializzata nella produzione di pompe di calore, ha annunciato il lancio di airMono, un nuovo modello di pompa di calore monoblocco da interno alimentata con gas R290. La presentazione è avvenuta a Guangzhou, in Cina, il 17 aprile 2026. La nuova pompa di calore è classificata come A+++ e si rivolge a interventi di retrofit urbano.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE GUANGZHOU, China, April 17, 2026 PRNewswire — PHNIX, a global heat pump manufacturer, officially launches airMono, an innovative R290 Indoor Monoblock Heat Pump. Specifically engineered for the European urban landscape, airMono offers a high-performance 3-in-1 (Heating, Cooling, and Domestic Hot Water) solution that eliminates the traditional outdoor unit, solving the “limited space” crisis for millions of residential retrofits. Breaking the Space Barrier in Urban Retrofits and Modern Apartments As the EU’s “Renovation Wave”, with a goal to upgrade 35 million building units by 2030, and national policies like the UK’s Boiler Upgrade Scheme (BUS) and Germany’s GEG (Building Energy Act) accelerate the phase-out of fossil fuel boilers, heat pumps have become the definitive path forward.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - PHNIX Unveils airMono: The Revolutionary A+++ R290 Indoor Monoblock Heat Pump for Urban Retrofit

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