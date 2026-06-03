COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE ZURICH, June 3, 2026 PRNewswire — Swiss luxury beauty brand NIANCE is entering a new phase of growth with the launch of an integrated beauty and longevity ecosystem combining skincare, supplementation, diagnostics, treatments, recovery, and wellness experiences. Known for its science-backed approach to healthy aging, NIANCE has spent the past decade developing products to support beauty and wellbeing. With new openings in Zurich, Shanghai, and Cyprus, the company is now evolving from a product-focused beauty brand into a holistic product + service ecosystem. “Holistic beauty and longevity have always been part of NIANCE’s DNA,” says Yvette Ettema, President of NIANCE Switzerland. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - NIANCE Expands Beyond Products into a Global Beauty & Longevity Ecosystem

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