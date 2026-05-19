Il Gruppo Ferrero ha annunciato il lancio di una nuova linea di prodotti sotto il marchio Wonka, prevista per il mercato globale. Contestualmente, è stata comunicata una collaborazione esclusiva con la piattaforma di streaming Netflix. L'annuncio è stato diffuso attraverso un comunicato stampa pubblicato a metà maggio 2026, a Lussemburgo. La partnership e il lancio dei prodotti sono stati presentati come iniziative congiunte, senza ulteriori dettagli su tempistiche o modalità operative.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE LUXEMBOURG, May 19, 2026 PRNewswire — The Ferrero Group today reveals plans to bring a new Wonka range to market, alongside a new collaboration with Netflix. Ferrero acquired the exclusive confectionery rights to the Wonka brand in 2018. Behind the scenes, over the following years, its research and development teams and creative laboratories have been working to carefully keep bringing to life such a truly iconic universe. Drawing on decades of confectionery expertise, these teams have explored new recipes translating the wonder of Wonka into exciting innovations rooted in Ferrero’s signature standards of quality, creativity and craftsmanship. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Ferrero Group unveils new Wonka family of products alongside exclusive global partnership with Netflix

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Ferrero Group unveils new Wonka family of products alongside exclusive global partnership with NetflixThe Ferrero Group today reveals plans to bring a new Wonka range to market, alongside a new collaboration with ... newswire.ca

Ferrero Group unveils new range of Wonka products alongside exclusive global partnership with NetflixThe Ferrero Group today reveals plans to bring a new Wonka range to market, alongside a new collaboration with Netflix. retailtimes.co.uk