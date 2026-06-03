COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE New Match Centre debuts alongside an immersive Fan Zone featuring Rally, Infosys’ AI–powered humanoid BENGALURU, India and LONDON, June 3, 2026 PRNewswire — Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in AI-first business consulting and technology services, today unveiled a new suite of AI-powered fan experiences in partnership with the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA), the governing body of tennis in Great Britain. Introduced across the LTA grass court season, these experiences build on the ongoing strategic collaboration between Infosys and LTA and reflect their shared commitment to advancing innovation and using AI responsibly. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Infosys and LTA Launch AI-Driven Match and Fan Experiences at the HSBC Championships, and Beyond

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