Durante l’edizione 2026 di MCE Milan, un’azienda cinese specializzata in sistemi HVAC ha presentato soluzioni basate sull’intelligenza artificiale. La manifestazione si è svolta a maggio a Milano e ha visto la partecipazione di numerose aziende del settore. La società ha esposto tecnologie innovative per il riscaldamento, il raffreddamento e la ventilazione, con un focus particolare sulle applicazioni intelligenti. La partecipazione si è conclusa con successo, secondo quanto comunicato dall’azienda.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE GUANGZHOU, China, May 19, 2026 PRNewswire — PHNIX concluded a successful exhibition at MCE Milan 2026. Under the theme “Thermal Intelligence: AI Coretech Revolution,” the company demonstrated a significant leap forward in delivering its self-developed AI technology for real-world heat pump applications, reinforcing its global leadership in the HVAC industry. During the event, PHNIX hosted a landmark Product Release Conference, highlighting its All-Scenario R290 Heat Pump Ecosystem. The showcase featured the world debut of the GreenTherm Pro residential air-to-water heat pump and the airMono indoor monoblock heat pump — the industry’s pioneering AI residential HVAC solutions. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - PHNIX Showcased AI-Driven HVAC Innovation at MCE Milan 2026

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