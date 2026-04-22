infosys announces strategic collaboration with openai to accelerate enterprise ai transformation and unlock ai value at scale

Infosys ha annunciato una collaborazione strategica con OpenAI per accelerare l’adozione dell’intelligenza artificiale nelle aziende. L’obiettivo è sviluppare soluzioni innovative e aumentare l’efficienza attraverso l’utilizzo di tecnologie avanzate. La partnership prevede progetti congiunti per migliorare i servizi digitali e l’automazione, con un focus sull’espansione delle applicazioni di intelligenza artificiale su larga scala.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE Enabling structured co-innovation, scalable enterprise delivery, and responsible adoption of agentic AI with Infosys Topaz and Codex BENGALURU, India, April 22, 2026 PRNewswire — Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in AI-first business consulting and technology services, today announced a strategic collaboration with OpenAI to help enterprises transform software development and modernization with OpenAI’s frontier AI models and products like Codex. Through this collaboration, Infosys will combine OpenAI’s technology with Infosys Topaz Fabric, its purpose-built, composable and open agentic services suite, to help customers move from AI experimentation to practical, responsible deployment and measurable business outcomes.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

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Infosys Announces Strategic Collaboration with OpenAI to Accelerate Enterprise AI Transformation and Unlock AI Value atBENGALURU, India, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in AI-first business consulting and technology services, today announced a strategic ... europapress.es