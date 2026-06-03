Faster returns and third-country hubs | the EU' s new rules for irregular migrants

Simplifying expulsions, speeding up returns and limiting irregular movements within the European Union. These are the objectives of the new return legislation agreed this week by the European Parliament and the Council of the EU. The new rules introduce an obligation for third-country nationals. 🔗 Leggi su Today.it

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