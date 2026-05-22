Helping victims of crime | the EU' s new rules from helplines to support for survivors of sexual violence

Ogni anno, circa 75 milioni di persone in Europa subiscono crimini gravi, con un terzo delle donne coinvolte in violenze fisiche o sessuali. La maggior parte delle vittime di violenza da parte di partner sono donne. In risposta, l'Unione Europea ha approvato nuove norme per migliorare il supporto alle vittime, includendo l’accesso a linee di assistenza e servizi di sostegno dedicati a chi ha subito violenza sessuale. Questi provvedimenti mirano a rafforzare i diritti e l’assistenza per le persone colpite da reati gravi.

Seventy-five million Europeans fall victim to serious crimes every year. One in three women has experienced physical or sexual violence, and 78 per cent of victims of intimate partner violence are women. Yet only 14 per cent of them report the most serious incidents. It is a stark picture that. 🔗 Leggi su Today.it

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