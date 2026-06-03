CAS Connections brings trusted scientific data and AI to leading R&D platforms
Cas Connections ha annunciato collaborazioni strategiche con piattaforme di ricerca e sviluppo per integrare dati scientifici affidabili e intelligenza artificiale. L’obiettivo è migliorare l’accesso e l’utilizzo delle informazioni nelle attività di ricerca. Le partnership prevedono l’implementazione di soluzioni tecnologiche avanzate per ottimizzare i processi e supportare le decisioni scientifiche. Al momento, non sono stati forniti dettagli sui partner coinvolti o sui tempi di realizzazione.
COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE CAS announces strategic collaborations to embed reliable scientific data and CAS Newton agentic AI into leading workflow tools to increase research efficiency COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 3, 2026 PRNewswire — CAS, a division of the American Chemical Society specializing in scientific knowledge management, today announced CAS Connections, a new integration framework that embeds the CAS Content Collection™ and CAS Newton?, a recently launched agentic AI, directly into the R&D tools researchers already use. Initial collaborations with Albert Invent, Sapio Sciences, Inductive Bio, Scilligence, and Wolfram Research bring CAS content and capabilities into their platforms, putting trusted scientific information where discovery happens. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it
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