IEI Showcases Resilient Edge AI Platforms at COMPUTEX 2026 | Advancing AI Deployment Across Industrial Applications

A COMPUTEX 2026, IEI Integration Corp. ha presentato nuove piattaforme di intelligenza artificiale edge, progettate per applicazioni industriali. Le soluzioni viste all’evento puntano a migliorare la distribuzione e l’affidabilità dell’AI in ambienti industriali, evidenziando sistemi resilienti e scalabili. La società ha mostrato diversi modelli di piattaforme, con focus sulla capacità di operare in condizioni difficili e sulla compatibilità con vari software e hardware. L’evento si è svolto a Taipei, dal 1° giugno 2026.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE NEW TAIPEI CITY, June 1, 2026 PRNewswire — IEI Integration Corp. (IEI) announced its COMPUTEX 2026 lineup (TaiNEX 2, Booth #P0114). Under the theme “Resilient Edge AI Platforms: The Backbone for AI Deployment,” IEI highlights how AI computing, real-time control, and cyber-resilient infrastructure are converging at the industrial edge to support industrial automation, intelligent operations, and mission-critical applications. “AI is moving from demonstration to edge deployment,” said YT Lee, VP of IEI. “Customers need secure platforms consolidating computing, control, networking, and management. Our showcase presents resilient solutions built for this exact transition. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

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IEI Showcases Resilient Edge AI Platforms at COMPUTEX 2026: Advancing AI Deployment Across Industrial ApplicationsNEW TAIPEI CITY, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- IEI Integration Corp. (IEI) announced its COMPUTEX 2026 lineup (TaiNEX 2, Booth #P0114). Under the theme Resilient Edge AI Platforms: The Backbone for AI ... adnkronos.com

IEI Showcases Resilient, Security-Governed Edge Infrastructure at Embedded World 2026: Empowering Enterprises to Confidently Accelerate Digital TransformationDemonstrating secure-by-design industrial platforms that combine Edge AI performance, lifecycle cybersecurity governance, and mission-critical resilience. IEI Integration Corp. showcases ... finance.yahoo.com