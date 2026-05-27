IGEL Brings Now & Next Workspace & Endpoint Security Summits to Five European Cities

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE Roadshow will convene customers, partners, and industry leaders to address endpoint security, resilience, and secure workspace delivery LONDON, May 27, 2026 PRNewswire — IGEL, a global software company delivering the Adaptive Secure Endpoint Platform™ for modern digital workspaces and secure access, today announced its Now & Next™ Workspace & Endpoint Security Summit roadshow across Europe. The five-city series will bring together customers, partners, and industry leaders to examine the endpoint security, resilience, and workspace delivery priorities shaping enterprise strategy across the region. ... 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

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