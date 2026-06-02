Hyperliquid: 15.79%Stellar: 11.60%BNB: 10.03%Solana: 9.45%Chainlink: 9.45%Cardano: 9.34%Litecoin: 9.27%Avalanche: 9.27%XRP: 9.10%Bitcoin Cash: 6.71% Toncoin: 10.00%Hyperliquid: 10.00%Cardano: 10.00%Stellar: 10.00%Litecoin: 10.00%Solana: 10.00%XRP: 10.00%Bitcoin Cash: 10.00%Chainlink: 10.00%BNB: 10.00% In connection to this month rebalancing there are changes in the index. Avalanche is exiting the index and Toncoin is being included in the index. The performance of the Virtune Crypto Altcoin Index ETP for May was +1.11%. The rebalancing is carried out according to the index that the ETP tracks, the Virtune Crypto Altcoin Index. The purpose of the monthly rebalancing is to reset the weights of each crypto asset to provide equal-weighted exposure to altcoins. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Virtune AB (Publ) (“Virtune”) has completed the monthly rebalancing for May 2026 of its Virtune Crypto Altcoin Index ETP

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