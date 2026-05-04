Il 4 maggio 2026 Virtune AB ha annunciato di aver completato il ribilanciamento mensile di aprile del suo prodotto finanziario, l'Index ETP denominato Virtune Crypto Altcoin Index. Questo strumento è quotato su tre mercati: Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Helsinki e Xetra, con il codice ISIN SE0023260716. La società ha comunicato che l'operazione di ribilanciamento si è conclusa senza indicare ulteriori dettagli.

Chainlink: 10.52%Litecoin: 10.40%Stellar: 10.18%Avalanche: 10.16%Sui: 9.98%BNB: 9.92%XRP: 9.91%Cardano: 9.68%Bitcoin Cash: 9.64%Solana: 9.63% BNB: 10.00%XRP: 10.00%Solana: 10.00%Bitcoin Cash: 10.00%Cardano: 10.00%Chainlink: 10.00%Stellar: 10.00%Litecoin: 10.00%Avalanche: 10.00%Hyperliquid: 10.00% In connection to this month rebalancing there are changes in the index. Sui is exiting the index and Hyperliquid is included in the index. The performance of the Virtune Crypto Altcoin Index ETP for April was -0.09%. The rebalancing is carried out according to the index that the ETP tracks, the Virtune Crypto Altcoin Index. The purpose of the monthly rebalancing is to reset the weights of each crypto asset to provide equal-weighted exposure to altcoins.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Virtune AB (Publ) (“Virtune”) has completed the monthly rebalancing for April 2026 of its Virtune Crypto Altcoin Index ETP

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Virtune AB (Publ) (Virtune) has completed the monthly rebalancing for December 2025 of its Virtune Crypto Altcoin Index ETP- Stockholm, 2nd of January 2026 – Virtune AB (Publ) (Virtune) today announces that it has completed the monthly rebalancing of the Virtune Crypto Altcoin Index ETP, listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, ... iltempo.it

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