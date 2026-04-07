Virtune AB ha annunciato di aver completato il ribilanciamento del suo Virtune Stablecoin Index ETP per marzo 2026. L’ETP è quotato su alcune borse, tra cui Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Helsinki e Xetra. La società ha comunicato questa operazione il 7 aprile 2026, specificando che le attività di ribilanciamento sono state concluse. La notizia riguarda il prodotto finanziario con codice SE0026821282.

- Stockholm, April 7th, 2026 – Virtune today announces the completion of the rebalancing for the Virtune Stablecoin Index ETP (SE0026821282), listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, Nasdaq Helsinki and Xetra. In addition to the Virtune Stablecoin Index ETP, Virtune's product portfolio includes:Virtune Bitcoin ETPVirtune Staked Ethereum ETPVirtune XRP ETPVirtune Staked Solana ETPVirtune Staked Polkadot ETPVirtune Crypto Altcoin Index ETPVirtune Crypto Top 10 Index ETPVirtune Litecoin ETPVirtune Avalanche ETPVirtune Chainlink ETPVirtune Arbitrum ETPVirtune Staked Polygon ETPVirtune Staked Cardano ETPVirtune Bitcoin Prime ETPVirtune Stellar ETPVirtune Staked NEAR ETPVirtune Coinbase 50 Index ETPVirtune Stablecoin Index ETPVirtune Sui ETPVirtune Bittensor ETPVirtune BNB ETP Index allocation as of March 30th (before rebalancing):Ethereum: 41. 🔗 Leggi su Iltempo.it

© Iltempo.it - Virtune AB (Publ) ("Virtune") has completed the rebalancing for March 2026 of its Virtune Stablecoin Index ETP

Virtune AB (Publ) announces the listing of Virtune BNB ETP on Deutsche Börse Xetra- Stockholm, February 12, 2026 – Virtune, a Swedish regulated crypto asset manager, today announces the listing of Virtune BNB ETP on Deutsche Börse...

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Virtune AB (Publ) (Virtune) has completed the rebalancing for March 2026 of its Virtune Stablecoin Index ETPRec News lontani dal mainstream. Notizie indipendenti dall'Italia e dal mondo. Dir.Zaira Bartucca. Leggi le news ultimora, gli approfondimenti, le inchieste e le recensioni e naviga tra le sezioni tem ... recnews.it

Virtune AB (Publ) (Virtune) has completed the rebalancing for December 2025 of its Virtune Stablecoin Index ETPThe index is rebalanced quarterly to reflect market changes and ensure it continues to represent the most relevant and qualitative crypto assets. The rebalancing adjusts the weighting based on market ... iltempo.it