natgold digital announces natg ready to enter european market

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE MIAMI, June 2, 2026 PRNewswire — NatGold Digital Ltd. (“NatGold” or the “Company”), a pioneering digital gold mining company with a patent-pending process for sustainably unlocking the intrinsic value of in-ground gold resources through blockchain-based tokenization, today announced that NATG is ready for European market availability and will be accessible to eligible market participants across all 30 European Economic Area member states following acceptance of the filing of the NATG MiCA White Paper by the applicable European authority. “NATG was designed from the beginning as a globally relevant... 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

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NatGold Digital Announces NATG Ready to Enter European MarketNatGold Digital Ltd. (NatGold or the Company), a pioneering digital gold mining company with a patent-pending process for ... prnewswire.co.uk

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