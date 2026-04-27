Republic Power Group Limited ha annunciato un accordo strategico per investimenti e accesso alla tecnologia, con l’obiettivo di entrare nei mercati della tokenizzazione di attività a rischio e dell’infrastruttura blockchain. L’intesa rappresenta la prima fase di un progetto più ampio che mira allo sviluppo di soluzioni digitali innovative. La società ha comunicato ufficialmente questa collaborazione attraverso un comunicato stampa, senza fornire dettagli sui partner coinvolti o sui termini dell’accordo.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE Transaction Marks First Phase of RPGL’s Expanded Digital Asset Strategy, Providing Equity Stake in NVC Partners and Institutional-Grade RWA Platform Capabilities SINGAPORE, April 27, 2026 PRNewswire — Republic Power Group Limited (NASDAQ: RPGL) (“RPGL” or the “Company”), a Singapore-based enterprise software and technology solutions provider, today announced that it has entered into a definitive transaction involving (i) the acquisition of a strategic equity interest in NVC Partners Limited, and (ii) a technology services and platform enablement arrangement with NVTH Limited and its affiliate NVTHK Limited (collectively, “NVT”).🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Republic Power Group Limited Announces Strategic Investment and Technology Access Agreement to Enter High-Growth RWA Tokenization and Blockchain Infrastructure Markets

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Republic Power Group Limited Announces Strategic Investment and Technology Access Agreement to Enter High-Growth RWA Tokenization and Blockchain Infrastructure MarketsTransaction Marks First Phase of RPGL's Expanded Digital Asset Strategy, Providing Equity Stake in NVC Partners and Institutional-Grade RWA Platform Capabilities ... adnkronos.com

Republic Power Group Limited Receives NASDAQ Notice Related to Late Filing of Form 20-FSingapore, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Republic Power Group Limited (Nasdaq: RPGL) (the Company or Republic Power), a provider of customized enterprise resource planning software solutions, ... uk.finance.yahoo.com