COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE Lexar showcases its full-stack AI storage capabilities and joint application scenarios with ASUS, spanning AI PCs, compact edge systems, and high-performance gaming platforms TAIPEI, June 2, 2026 PRNewswire — Lexar today announced the latest evolution of its AI Storage Core vision at COMPUTEX 2026, showcasing a new generation of AI-aware storage solutions designed to support the growing demand for local AI workloads, AI PCs, compact edge systems, and high-performance computing. As AI workloads increasingly move from the cloud to local devices, storage is becoming more than passive capacity. It is becoming a critical part of how AI systems load models, move data, reduce latency, and maintain sustained performance. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - Lexar at COMPUTEX 2026: Driving Next-Generation AI PCs and Edge Computing with AI-Grade Storage Capabilities

? Vuoi approfondire questa notizia? Condividila sui social o cerca aggiornamenti, video e discussioni correlate. RedditFacebookX Cerca altre news e video

Upgrading our Editing PC Storage - Feat. Lexar NM790

Notizie e thread social correlati

MICROIP to Debut “AI Vehicle System Business Group” and Edge AI Innovations at COMPUTEX 2026A COMPUTEX 2026, MICROIP presenterà il suo nuovo “AI Vehicle System Business Group” dal 2 al 5 giugno.

Leggi anche: IEI Showcases Resilient Edge AI Platforms at COMPUTEX 2026: Advancing AI Deployment Across Industrial Applications