microip to debut ai vehicle system business group and edge ai innovations at computex 2026

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE TAIPEI, May 31, 2026 PRNewswire — MICROIP (TPEx: 7796), specializing in AI software and ASIC design services, will unveil its “AI Vehicle System Business Group” at COMPUTEX 2026 (Booth A1215a, TWTC Hall 1, June 2-5). Echoing the “AI Together” theme, the showcase focuses on edge AI, smart mobility, and cross-platform applications. Emphasizing the concept of “software driving hardware,” Chairman Dr. James Yang noted that software design services will lead the edge AI market. He highlighted that the core challenge of AI implementation is the “process fragmentation” between software development workflows and underlying heterogeneous hardware, making deep integration the key to substantial commercial value. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

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