JK Tech Launches Dedicated Gemini Enterprise Unit to Accelerate AI Adoption Across Enterprises
JK Tech ha annunciato la creazione di una nuova unità dedicata a Gemini, con l’obiettivo di accelerare l’adozione di intelligenza artificiale nelle aziende. La divisione si concentrerà sulla fornitura di soluzioni complete basate sulla piattaforma Gemini, rivolte alle imprese di diversi settori. La società ha dichiarato che questa iniziativa mira a offrire servizi end-to-end per integrare e implementare tecnologie AI nelle strutture aziendali. La comunicazione è di natura promozionale e non include dettagli sui clienti o sui risultati attesi.
COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE New unit to deliver end-to-end Gemini-powered solutions spanning platform orchestration, agentic AI, and enterprise transformation LONDON, June 2, 2026 PRNewswire — JK Tech, a leading Gen AI-focused data and AI services company, has announced the launch of its dedicated Gemini Enterprise Unit, marking a significant milestone in its commitment to bring cutting-edge AI capabilities to enterprise clients. The new unit is purpose-built to help organisations unlock the full potential of Google Gemini AI through structured, scalable, and business-ready frameworks, further strengthening JK Tech’s position as a one-stop destination for all Google Cloud-related services. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it
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