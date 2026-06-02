COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE New unit to deliver end-to-end Gemini-powered solutions spanning platform orchestration, agentic AI, and enterprise transformation LONDON, June 2, 2026 PRNewswire — JK Tech, a leading Gen AI-focused data and AI services company, has announced the launch of its dedicated Gemini Enterprise Unit, marking a significant milestone in its commitment to bring cutting-edge AI capabilities to enterprise clients. The new unit is purpose-built to help organisations unlock the full potential of Google Gemini AI through structured, scalable, and business-ready frameworks, further strengthening JK Tech’s position as a one-stop destination for all Google Cloud-related services. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - JK Tech Launches Dedicated Gemini Enterprise Unit to Accelerate AI Adoption Across Enterprises

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