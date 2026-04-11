Khoros Launches Aurora AI | A New Dawn for Enterprise Community

Khoros ha annunciato il lancio di Aurora AI, una nuova versione della piattaforma Khoros Community basata sull'intelligenza artificiale. L'evento è avvenuto meno di un anno dopo l'acquisizione da parte di IgniteTech. L'azienda ha presentato questa novità attraverso un comunicato stampa, specificando che si tratta di una rivisitazione della piattaforma originale, ora orientata alle tecnologie AI-native.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE AUSTIN, Texas, April 10, 2026 PRNewswire — Less than one year since being acquired by IgniteTech, Khoros today announced Aurora AI, an AI-native reimagining of the Khoros Community platform. Aurora AI is not an upgrade. It is a new platform that uses AI to handle support, product back and keep customer communities active without manual moderation. Aurora AI is built to turn customer communities into the most valuable business asset an enterprise owns. Khoros communities have powered over 4,000 customer deployments since 2001, generating 1.8 billion site visits per year and saving brands more than $500 million annually in support costs through self-service. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

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Khoros Launches Aurora AI: A New Dawn for Enterprise CommunityLess than one year since being acquired by IgniteTech, Khoros today announced Aurora AI, an AI-native reimagining of the Khoros Community platform. Aurora AI is not an upgrade. It is a new platform ... adnkronos.com

Khoros Launches Iris® AI: Your Messenger Across Every Brand ChannelLess than one year since being acquired by IgniteTech, Khoros today announced Iris® AI, an AI-native social media management and brand care platform that unifies social listening, publishing, engageme ... adnkronos.com