COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE CorrectSequence Therapeutics Reports Positive 15-Month Follow-Up Data for CS-206 SHANGHAI, June 2, 2026 PRNewswire — CorrectSequence Therapeutics Co., Ltd. (Correctseq), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering transformer Base Editing (tBE) technology for severe diseases, announced that the first sickle cell disease (SCD) patient being treated in China with its high-precision base-editing therapy CS-206 has remained free of vaso-occlusive crises (VOCs) for more than 15 months following engraftment. Starting from 60 Days after the last red-cell transfusion, the patient has remained free from VOCs and anemia for 13 consecutive months, achieving the primary efficacy endpoint. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - High-Precision Base-Editing Therapy Demonstrates Durable VOC-Free Efficacy and Favorable Safety in Sickle Cell Disease

? Vuoi approfondire questa notizia? Condividila sui social o cerca aggiornamenti, video e discussioni correlate. RedditFacebookX Cerca altre news e video

Gene Therapy Breakthroughs Show the Future of Genomics in Action

Notizie e thread social correlati

PeproMene Bio Announces Oral Presentation at EHA 2026 Highlighting Favorable Safety and Durable Responses with PMB-CT01 (BAFF-R CAR T-Cell Therapy) in B-cell Lymphomas, Including After Prior CD19 CAR T-Cell FailurePeproMene Bio ha annunciato che presenterà i risultati di uno studio sulla sua terapia con cellule T CAR BAFF-R, chiamata PMB-CT01, durante l’EHA...

5GAA Demonstrates Satellite, Safety and Cooperative Services in the Nordic RegionDurante un evento in Scandinavia, un'organizzazione dedicata alle tecnologie di rete ha presentato diverse soluzioni innovative.

High-Precision Base-Editing Therapy Demonstrates Durable VOC-Free Efficacy and Favorable Safety in Sickle Cell Disease(Correctseq), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering transformer Base Editing (tBE) technology for severe diseases, announced that the first sickle cell disease (SCD) patient being treated ... adnkronos.com

High-Precision Base Editing Clinical Treatment for Sickle Cell Disease -- CorrectSequence Therapeutics' CS-101 Achieves Promising Results in First PatientSHANGHAI, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CorrectSequence Therapeutics Co., Ltd. (Correctseq), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering transformer Base Editing (tBE) technology for the ... finance.yahoo.com