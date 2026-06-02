High-Precision Base-Editing Therapy Demonstrates Durable VOC-Free Efficacy and Favorable Safety in Sickle Cell Disease

Da corrieretoscano.it 2 giu 2026 | 🔊 Ascolta la notizia
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CorrectSequence Therapeutics ha annunciato i risultati di un follow-up di 15 mesi su una terapia di editing genetico per la sickle cell disease. I dati mostrano un’efficacia duratura senza produzione di composti volatili organici (VOC) e un profilo di sicurezza favorevole. Lo studio ha coinvolto pazienti trattati con CS-206, evidenziando risultati positivi nel mantenimento dei benefici clinici nel tempo. La terapia si basa su un editing di precisione del DNA, senza l’uso di sostanze VOC.

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COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE CorrectSequence Therapeutics Reports Positive 15-Month Follow-Up Data for CS-206  SHANGHAI, June 2, 2026 PRNewswire — CorrectSequence Therapeutics Co., Ltd. (Correctseq), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering transformer Base Editing (tBE) technology for severe diseases, announced that the first sickle cell disease (SCD) patient being treated in China with its high-precision base-editing therapy CS-206 has remained free of vaso-occlusive crises (VOCs) for more than 15 months following engraftment. Starting from 60 Days after the last red-cell transfusion, the patient has remained free from VOCs and anemia for 13 consecutive months, achieving the primary efficacy endpoint. 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

high precision base editing therapy demonstrates durable voc free efficacy and favorable safety in sickle cell disease
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High-Precision Base-Editing Therapy Demonstrates Durable VOC-Free Efficacy and Favorable Safety in Sickle Cell Disease(Correctseq), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering transformer Base Editing (tBE) technology for severe diseases, announced that the first sickle cell disease (SCD) patient being treated ... adnkronos.com

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