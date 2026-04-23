Durante un evento in Scandinavia, un'organizzazione dedicata alle tecnologie di rete ha presentato diverse soluzioni innovative. Sono stati mostrati servizi satellitari, sistemi di sicurezza e cooperative nel settore delle comunicazioni. Le dimostrazioni si sono svolte in diverse località del Nord Europa, evidenziando applicazioni pratiche di queste tecnologie. La presentazione ha coinvolto vari esperti e rappresentanti di aziende specializzate nel settore delle telecomunicazioni.

COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE GOTHENBURG, Sweden, April 23, 2026 PRNewswire — The 5G Automotive Association (5GAA) showcased how connected mobility services can operate at scale, presenting live demonstrations of real-time road-work safety on a Swedish highway, satellite connectivity, safety, and cooperative sensing at the AstaZero Proving Ground at RISE in Sweden. “These demonstrations show how connected mobility and infrastructure technologies are progressing from testing to real–world deployment,” said Christof Schmidt, Director General of 5GAA. “They offer a promising perspective for scaling these services across Europe.” 5GAA members Bosch and Cubic³ presented satellite-enabled commercial fleet management, showing how logistics and commercial vehicles can remain connected even outside terrestrial coverage.🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

© Corrieretoscano.it - 5GAA Demonstrates Satellite, Safety and Cooperative Services in the Nordic Region

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5GAA Demonstrates Satellite, Safety and Cooperative Services in the Nordic RegionThe 5G Automotive Association (5GAA) showcased how connected mobility services can operate at scale, presenting live demonstrations of real-time road-work safety on a Swedish highway, satellite ... adnkronos.com

5G Automotive Association e.V.: 5GAA Demonstrates Satellite, Safety and Cooperative Services in the Nordic RegionThe 5G Automotive Association (5GAA) showcased how connected mobility services can operate at scale, presenting live demonstrations of real-time ... finanznachrichten.de