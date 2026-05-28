PeproMene Bio Announces Oral Presentation at EHA 2026 Highlighting Favorable Safety and Durable Responses with PMB-CT01 BAFF-R CAR T-Cell Therapy in B-cell Lymphomas Including After Prior CD19 CAR T-Cell Failure

Da corrieretoscano.it 28 mag 2026 | 🔊 Ascolta la notizia
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PeproMene Bio ha annunciato che presenterà i risultati di uno studio sulla sua terapia con cellule T CAR BAFF-R, chiamata PMB-CT01, durante l’EHA 2026. I dati mostrano un buon profilo di sicurezza e risposte durature in pazienti con linfomi a cellule B, anche dopo il fallimento di precedenti trattamenti con altre terapie CAR. La presentazione si terrà nel corso della conferenza europea.

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COMUNICATO STAMPA – CONTENUTO PROMOZIONALE IRVINE, Calif., May 28, 2026 PRNewswire — PeproMene Bio, Inc. announced today that updated clinical data from its ongoing Phase 1 study evaluating PMB-CT01, an investigational B-cell activating factor receptor (BAFF-R)-targeted CAR T-cell therapy, have been selected for an oral presentation at the 2026 Congress of the European Hematology Association (EHA).  This presentation will highlight results from the completed dose-escalation portion of the study in relapsedrefractory B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma (B-NHL), including patients whose cancer has progressed following standard CD19-directed CAR T-cell therapy (NCT05370430). 🔗 Leggi su Corrieretoscano.it

pepromene bio announces oral presentation at eha 2026 highlighting favorable safety and durable responses with pmb ct01 baff r car t cell therapy in b cell lymphomas including after prior cd19 car t cell failure
© Corrieretoscano.it - PeproMene Bio Announces Oral Presentation at EHA 2026 Highlighting Favorable Safety and Durable Responses with PMB-CT01 (BAFF-R CAR T-Cell Therapy) in B-cell Lymphomas, Including After Prior CD19 CAR T-Cell Failure
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